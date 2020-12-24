NBA Insider Floats Two Possible Targets For Celtics’ Huge Trade Exception

The Boston Celtics have a hefty trade exception to work with following Gordon Hayward’s departure from the team. It’s a record-setting sum, too.

But what exactly will they do with it?

The New York Times’ Marc Stein seems to have an idea. And it involves two of the league’s biggest names: LaMarcus Aldridge and Aaron Gordon.

“Both Aldridge and Gordon are interesting candidates with their shorter remaining contracts to slot in Boston’s $28.5 million trade exception, which the Celtics (depending on their willingness to run up their luxury-tax bill) can use to add absorb a huge salary in a trade.”

Boston has yet to make any indication about their intentions regarding the trade exception. But if Tuesday’s rumors have any merit, we could see more star power come to Beantown soon.

