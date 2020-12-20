NBA Odds: Bet Under On These Three Teams’ 2020-21 Win Totals

The NBA season tips off this week, and it’s time to get your future bets in.

It’s set to be an intriguing NBA season with so many teams in the mix. As it stands, there’s a ton of parity in the Eastern Conference, and then there’s the Los Angeles Lakers out West.

Teams across the league have high expectations for their year, but unfortunately injuries guarantee to shake things up, per usual. Not to mention the whole playing during a pandemic thing leaves a lot of lineups subject to chaos in a shortened 72-game season.

That being said, here are teams we’d slam the under for when it comes to the 2020-21 NBA Win Total Odds:

Boston Celtics (45.5)

The fact of the matter is that the Celtics got unlucky in two ways. For one, their front-loaded schedule will be a challenge right out of the jump as a young team gets acclimated to new roles. Now, couple that with the fact that they’ll be without Kemba Walker for some of that difficult stretch to start the season. Not to mention, Tristan Thompson is still up in the air for the first game, too.

Los Angeles Clippers 45.5

Along with the Celtics, the Clippers are among teams tied for the third-highest projected win total, but their first-half schedule is among the easiest in the league. That probably won’t be the case in the second half, but with Kawhi Leonard’s nagging knee injury and players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley another year older, you’ve got to anticipate these guys missing games. Meanwhile, teams like the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are trying to close the gap with the L.A. squads.

Houston Rockets 34.5

The Rockets are entering their first year under a new head coach and general manager. They also just traded one of their superstars and are trying to keep their other entertained. The James Harden drama could very well reignite during the season and as solid a player he is, John Wall is a downgrade from Russell Westbrook as a lot of young teams in the West are getting more competitive.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images