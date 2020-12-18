NBA Odds: Coach Of The Year Prices, Best Bets In Each Conference

The start of the 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to place some future bets.

There are plenty of wagers you can place outside of the popular over/under win totals and NBA Finals futures. Perhaps dishing out some coin for Coach of the Year, which is expected to feature a pretty wide-open field.

Here are the prices — per Pointsbet — on all 30 coaches to win the award, as well as the best bet in each conference.

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics +900

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat +1200

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers +1400

Frank Vogel, Los Angeles Lakers +1400

Rick Carlisle, Dallas Mavericks +1400

Stan Van Gundy, New Orleans Pelicans +1400

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors +1600

Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks +1600

Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers +1600

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets +1600

Quinn Snyder, Utah Jazz +1600

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns +1600

Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors +2000

Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets +2000

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs +2000

Terry Stotts, Portland Trail Blazers +2000

Nate Bjorkgren, Indiana Pacers +2000

Stephen Silas, Houston Rockets +2000

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls +2500

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies +2500

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks +3000

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks +3000

Luke Walton, Sacramento Kings +3000

Ryan Saunders, Minnesota Timberwolves +3000

Steve Clifford, Orlando Magic +4000

James Borrego, Charlotte Hornets +4000

Scott Brooks, Washington Wizards +4000

J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers +4000

Dwane Casey, Detroit Pistons +4000

Mike Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder +4000

There’s really only one concern about the Heat entering the season: the quick turnaround. The reigning Eastern Conference champions played until mid-October and now are tasked with returning to game action just over two months after Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

But perhaps we shouldn’t worry too much about Miami. Jimmy Butler leads with a no-excuses mindset, and franchise cornerstones Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro both are young enough to get the ball rolling despite limited rest. The Heat also had a quiet but solid offseason, signing veteran guard Avery Bradley and drafting Precious Achiuwa.

Spoelstra and his team could benefit from the tribulations of other top Eastern Conference teams. Whether it be a new head coach, new rotations or key injuries, the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks all might take some time to find a groove. The Heat, meanwhile, are returning the majority of their team from a season ago and will enter the season with sky-high confidence.

Another potential benefit for Spoelstra: He’s never won Coach of the Year, even over the Heat’s dominant run in the early 2010s. The hardware probably is long overdue.

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns (+1600)

One of the easiest ways to build a real Coach of the Year case, in any sport, is to lead a significant turnaround.

We could see a big-time step up from Williams’ Suns this season.

Phoenix was the feel-good story of the Orlando bubble, where Devin Booker and Co. went a perfect 8-0 in seeding-round play. This flawless stretch wasn’t enough to earn a playoff berth for the Suns, but it proved they are a team on the rise with a bright future.

The Suns proceeded to be aggressive in the offseason, trading for Chris Paul and giving Booker the best point guard he’s played alongside in Phoenix. Not only could Paul elevate Booker into an MVP-caliber player, his veteran leadership should pay dividends throughout the Suns’ locker room.

No, Phoenix isn’t a legitimate contender for the 2021 NBA Finals. But the Suns very well could be in the mix for one of the lower seeds in the Western Conference. Should Williams guide Phoenix to its first postseason appearance since the 2009-10 campaign, he probably will be in the mix for the most prestigious coaching award.





Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images