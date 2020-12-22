NBA Power Rankings: Lakers No. 1 Out Of Gate; Celtics Among Top 10

The shortest NBA offseason is over, basketball fans.

The league will begin its 2020-21 season Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors travel to face the Brooklyn Nets, followed up with the Los Angeles Clippers facing the defending NBA champion Lakers at Staples Center.

The NBA scale, which has tipped heavily toward Western Conference in recent years, has returned to level with the Eastern Conference adding plenty of depth. It should make for an entertaining, 72-game season.

Here’s our NBA Power Rankings before the season officially begins:

1. Los Angeles Lakers (2019-20 record: 52-19)

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champion Lakers actually got better this offseason. We won’t be shocked to see them atop this list for much of the campaign.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17)

Two-time defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks upgraded their backcourt with the addition of Jrue Holiday, and will be among the teams to beat in the East.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (49-23)

The Clippers didn’t do nearly as much this offseason as the Lakers, but having Kawhi Leonard and Paul George makes them a championship contender nonetheless.

4. Brooklyn Nets (35-37)

Kevin Durant looked like his old self in a limited preseason sample, and the potential of him and Kyrie Irving will be interesting this season. If all goes well, Brooklyn is a legitimate title contender.

5. Miami Heat (44-29)

The defending Eastern Conference champions may be getting a bit overlooked, but Jimmy Butler and Co. will be the favorite to win the Southeast and could make another run in the East.

6. Boston Celtics (48-24)

The Celtics lost Gordon Hayward this offseason, but having Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a (hopefully) healthy Kemba Walker come postseason makes for what could be a very special run.

7. Dallas Mavericks (43-32)

Luke Doncic is regarded as the favorite to win NBA MVP, and the third-year star could help Mark Cuban’s Mavericks get back to the conference finals out West.

8. Denver Nuggets (46-27)

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in the NBA bubble, and it has the makings to be another strong season in Denver.

9. Philadelphia 76ers (43-30)

The 76ers enter the campaign hopeful that head coach Doc Rivers will finally figure out a way to make the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons tandem work. Philly certainly has the talent, especially after adding Seth Curry and Danny Green.

10. Portland Trail Blazers (35-39)

The return to health of Jusuf Nurkic will provide potential MVP candidate Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum with another crucial piece. Don’t sleep on Portland.

11. Toronto Raptors (53-19)

The Tampa Bay Raptors lost Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency, but brought in Aron Baynes to help out the core of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry. The Raptors could finish anywhere from three to six in the East.

12. Utah Jazz (44-28)

In a talented Western Conference, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will have their work cut out for them. But we could see Utah hosting a first-round playoff series when all is said and done.

13. Golden State Warriors (15-50)

Steph Curry and Draymond Green return, and with role players like Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr., the Warriors should get back in the postseason after last year’s absence.

14. Phoenix Suns (34-39)

Phoenix acquired NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul, an addition that can’t be understated. Paul’s veteran presence should help the core of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton reach the next step.

15. Houston Rockets (44-28)

The Rockets traded Russell Westbrook, and we’re not too confident James Harden will be around long term. Houston may have a problem.

16. Indiana Pacers (45-28)

The Pacers have a lot of talent in their starting rotation — Victor Oladipo, TJ Warren, Myles Turner — but with the East being so tough, Indiana could finish anywhere from fifth to eighth.

17. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42)

Zion Williamson had a massive impact despite playing just 19 games last season, and he’ll be looked to for an All-Star sophomore campaign in New Orleans.

18. Memphis Grizzlies (34-39)

Ja Morant put together an impressive rookie year, and the Grizzlies’ success in 2021 will largely be based on how his second year goes in Memphis.

19. Washington Wizards (25-47)

Russell Westbrook should be a major upgrade at the point guard position after the trade for John Wall. We’ll just have to see how Westbrook and Beal work together.

20. Atlanta Hawks (20-47)

The Hawks made a plethora of moves this offseason — Rajon Rondo, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, etc. — and it could help them be among the teams competing for a spot in the East playoffs.

21. San Antonio Spurs (32-39)

The Spurs added some young talent in the NBA Draft, but we don’t expect the group — even with DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge — to contend this season.

22. Orlando Magic (33-40)

The Magic had a relatively quiet offseason while other teams in the East did not. Orlando clearly is banking on the development of Markelle Fultz, but don’t expect the postseason.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45)

The T-Wolves drafted Anthony Edwards first overall and now pair him with a younger cast of D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. Still, we don’t see Minnesota in the playoff picture this season.

24. Charlotte Hornets (23-42)

The Hornets signed Gordon Hayward to a massive four-year contract and brought in point guard LaMelo Ball in the NBA Draft. They should be better in 2021, but still could be on the outside looking in.

25. Chicago Bulls (22-43)

We’re not too high on the Bulls, even after landing Patrick Williams at No. 4 overall. The reality is Chicago just doesn’t have the high-end talent to compete in the loaded East.

26. Sacramento Kings (31-41)

The Kings brought in Hassan Whiteside, but losing Bogdan Bogdanovic makes them a worse team than last year.

27. New York Knicks (21-45)

The Knicks brought in head coach Tom Thibodeau to help what will be youthful group this season. New York is still short on talent, though, and it will be what keeps them out of the postseason again.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46)

On paper, a starting cast including Collin Sexton-Kevin Love-Andre Drummond along with 2020 first-rounder Isaac Okoro should project some confidence, right? We’re still skeptical of how it will all mesh.

29. Detroit Pistons (20-46)

The Pistons tried to provide Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose with some youthful talent like Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey, but their starting rotation shouldn’t scare many teams.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28)

The Thunder were major sellers this offseason, trading Chris Paul to the Suns, Dennis Schroder to the Lakers and Steven Adams to the Pelicans. The Thunder may be poised for big things in the next decade of NBA Drafts, but don’t expect much from the 2020 squad.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports IImages