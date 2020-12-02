NBA Releases Schedule For First Nationally Televised Games Of 2020-21 Season

Do they make Advent calendars, but for the countdown to basketball’s return?

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is approaching fast, and the first slate of games should have fans plenty excited.

Especially the first few days of nationally televised games, released Wednesday by the league, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22 with matchups between the Golden State Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

The next night will be followed by two Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Dec. 23 in primetime. The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will follow that up.