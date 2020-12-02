NBA Releases Schedule For First Nationally Televised Games Of 2020-21 Season

Do they make Advent calendars, but for the countdown to basketball’s return?
The NBA’s 2020-21 season is approaching fast, and the first slate of games should have fans plenty excited.
Especially the first few days of nationally televised games, released Wednesday by the league, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 22 with matchups between the Golden State Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
The next night will be followed by two Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Dec. 23 in primetime. The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will follow that up.
Traditionally, Christmas Eve has been an off day in the NBA, and at least in terms of nationally televised games, it looks like that will be the case yet again before a packed day of competition on Christmas Day.
The NBA says it plans to announce the first half of its 2020-21 schedule on Friday, with games spanning between Dec. 22, 2020 and March 4, 2021.
Start counting down the days.