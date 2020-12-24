NBA Rumors: Celtics Added To James Harden’s List Of Potential Destinations

The James Harden drama never seems to end.

The Rockets star has been stirring up trouble since the beginning of the preseason as his ties with Houston continue to cour. And now, the drama has made its way to Boston.

The Celtics now are one of the teams Harden is considering as a possible landing spot, according to The Athletic. The Trail Blazers also are on his list.

Boston and Portland, however, are just two of several teams Harden reportedly is considering taking his talents to as his relations with the Rockets deteriorate. The 76ers and Brooklyn Nets also have been rumored to have interest in the star guard.

This isn’t the first time the C’s have been floated as a possible destination for Harden, either. But Boston reportedly was warned about Harden’s antics this gall, which apparently led the team not to pursue his this offseason.

So, are there any merit to these rumors? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images