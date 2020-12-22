NBA Rumors: Celtics Among Teams To Have ‘Exploratory Talks’ For James Harden

Could James Harden be in a Boston Celtics uniform?

That remains to be seen, but it’s becoming pretty clear that James Harden and the Houston Rockets just aren’t a good fit for one another anymore.

Harden, as we’re sure you’ve heard by now, the guard reportedly wanted out of Houston and now is feuding with his teammates ahead of the Rockets’ season opener.

There have been teams mentioned in reports that would be interested in acquiring Harden, including the Philadelphia 76ers. And now the Celtics also have emerged as a team potentially looking to trade for the 31-year-old.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein on Tuesday reported in his newsletter that Boston has “had exploratory talks with Houston.”

Make of that what you will.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images