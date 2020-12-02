Celtics Will Open 2020-21 Season At Home Against This Conference Rival

The Boston Celtics will begin their season against the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

As more and more details about the 2020-21 NBA season schedule trickle out, we learned Wednesday how the Celtics will tip off their season.

Giannis Antetokoumnpo and the Milwakuee Bucks will head to Boston to take on the Celtics in the first game of the season for both sides. The game will be played Wednesday, Dec. 23, with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

The only other currently confirmed game for the Celtics is their Christmas Day matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. That game also will be played in Boston.