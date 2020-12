Amile Jefferson apparently is no longer with the Celtics.

Boston has waived the 27-year-old forward, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. Jefferson signed an Exhibit-10 contract, a league-minimum non-guaranteed deal, at the beginning of the month.

However, this does not open up another roster spot for the Celtics, which needed to release a player to get its roster down.

Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, expecting to forego the season only makes things more difficult.

