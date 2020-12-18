NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey Claims 76ers Not Trading Ben Simmons

For a brief moment, it appeared Ben Simmons possibly could be on his way out of Philadelphia.

The 76ers star was rumored to have been made available by his team in trade packaged for Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Daryl Morey, however, has shot down those rumors.

“We are not trading Ben Simmons,” the president of basketball operations told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “He is an important part of our future.”

Well, that settles that, right?