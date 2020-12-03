NBA Rumors: Details Of Anthony Davis’ Contract Extension With Lakers

Anthony Davis is cashing in, and it’s with the Los Angeles Lakers. Both of those things are unsurprising.

Davis long had been angling to land with the Lakers, which he did via trade prior to last season. It always seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would re-sign there on a max deal after opting out of his current contract last month.

And that he did Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Here are the details of Davis’ new pact.

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190M maximum contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The deal includes an early termination option prior to fifth season in 2024-2025. Deal could be signed as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

The deal comes one day after the Lakers reportedly gave LeBron James a two-year contract extension, which means L.A. will have James and Davis together through at least the 2022-23 campaign.

The Lakers won the NBA Finals this past season, and it seems like they’re all in on trying to win more with the James-Davis tandem headlining the show.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images