NBA Rumors: Here’s What James Harden Must Do Before Returning To Rockets

There’s been no shortage of James Harden drama lately, and the saga continued Thursday morning.

The Houston Rockets guard has been in a slew of reports ranging from trade rumors, teammates being unhappy with him and partying maskless at a strip club. The strip club incident resulted in a $50,000 fine.

Houston’s season opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed due to the Rockets not having eight available players.

Because Harden broke league protocols, it’s unclear just how long he’ll be unavailable. But we got a bit of clarity from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rockets guard James Harden will be required to isolate until Friday and continue to test negative for the coronavirus before being cleared to return to play, sources tell ESPN. He should be available to play Saturday vs Blazers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2020

We’ll see if Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers will go off without a hitch.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images