NBA Rumors: Here’s What James Harden Must Do Before Returning To Rockets

There’s been no shortage of James Harden drama lately, and the saga continued Thursday morning.
The Houston Rockets guard has been in a slew of reports ranging from trade rumors, teammates being unhappy with him and partying maskless at a strip club. The strip club incident resulted in a $50,000 fine.
Houston’s season opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed due to the Rockets not having eight available players.
Because Harden broke league protocols, it’s unclear just how long he’ll be unavailable. But we got a bit of clarity from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
We’ll see if Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers will go off without a hitch.