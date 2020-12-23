NBA Rumors: Houston Drama Continues, Rockets-Thunder Game Postponed

The Houston Rockets had quite the eventful Wednesday that didn’t lack any drama.
And that trend continued into the night.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has postponed the Rockets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston reportedly did not have eight available players required to play.
It’s unclear how long Harden will be out.
You probably could have guessed that James Harden, who was out partying maskless at a strip club, is among those players. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the guard violated the league’s health and safety protocols, causing him to be unavailable.
Check out the latest details from Charania:
John Wall and DeMarcus cousins also were in danger of missing the opener due to contact tracing after rookie KJ Martin tested positive for COVID-19, per a report from Wojnarowski.
We’re sure this only is the tip of the iceberg.