NBA Rumors: Houston Drama Continues, Rockets-Thunder Game Postponed

The Houston Rockets had quite the eventful Wednesday that didn’t lack any drama.

And that trend continued into the night.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has postponed the Rockets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston reportedly did not have eight available players required to play.

It’s unclear how long Harden will be out.

After the NBA declared James Harden "unavailable due to violation of health and safety protocols," it is still unclear to both Harden and the Rockets how long he'll be unavailable or whether he'll face league punishment, sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020

You probably could have guessed that James Harden, who was out partying maskless at a strip club, is among those players. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the guard violated the league’s health and safety protocols, causing him to be unavailable.

Check out the latest details from Charania:

James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the health and safety Protocols, NBA says. Three Rockets have returned positive or inconclusive coronavirus tests. Four others are quarantined due to contact tracing. https://t.co/K600Zr16DC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2020

John Wall and DeMarcus cousins also were in danger of missing the opener due to contact tracing after rookie KJ Martin tested positive for COVID-19, per a report from Wojnarowski.

We’re sure this only is the tip of the iceberg.

