NBA Rumors: Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook To Wizards For John Wall

Remember all that drama regarding Houston Rockets players reportedly wanting to be traded?

Well, it appears something finally has come of those rumors.

The Rockets have agreed to trade guard Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for point guard John Wall and a first-round draft pick, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

The Athletic’s Shams Charania added more context regarding the draft selection, reporting it would be a protected first-rounder.

Source confirms: Houston traded Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for John Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

Sources: Protection on the first-round pick that the Wizards traded to Houston in Russell Westbrook/John Wall trade: 2023, Lottery; 2024, Top 12; 2025, Top 10; 2026, Top 8; then becomes two second-rounders. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

Westbrook has been the center of trade rumors since mid-November, right around when reports were flying that his Houston co-star James Harden also wanted out.

But the Rockets certainly weren’t going to give either player away for nothing, and a five-time All-Star in John Wall along with a draft pick in 2023 is a nice return.

Now, we’ll wait to see what happens with Harden.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images