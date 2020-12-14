NBA Rumors: How John Wall Impacts James Harden’s Trade Desires

James Harden has a new running mate in Houston. But if the Rockets superstar could have it his way, he’d have a new team.

The Harden-Russell Westbrook experiment in Houston lasted only one season. The Rockets at the beginning of the month traded Westbrook to Washington, D.C., in exchange for fellow star point guard John Wall.

Wall has been vocal about the hopes he has for the 1-2 punch he and Harden could form in Houston. Unfortunately for Wall, Harden reportedly still wants out.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets’ swap of top-tier point guards has left Harden “unmoved and uninterested,” and he still covets a trade.

Shelburne and Wojnarowski report Harden’s desires aren’t a personal shot at Wall. Harden, who reportedly plans to be “professional and engaged” despite his trade wishes, merely wants a fresh a start.

The Rockets are in no position to rush to facilitate a Harden blockbuster. He’s under contract through the 2021-22 season and has a player option for the 2022-23 campaign. Not to mention, Harden’s reported preferred landing spot, the Brooklyn Nets, seemingly don’t have the assets necessary to swing a deal for the 2018 MVP.

Houston is scheduled for two more preseason games Tuesday and Thursday, followed by its regular-season opener Dec. 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

