NBA Rumors: James Harden Adds Two More Teams To His Trade Wish List

James Harden’s list of preferred trade destinations reportedly has doubled in size.

At first, it seemed as though Harden was hellbent on reuniting with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. But it was reported earlier in the week that Harden is open to a move to Philadelphia, and the same apparently goes for Milwaukee and Miami, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania reports the Rockets “don’t have an urgency” to trade Harden, who is under contract through the 2021-22 season and has a player option for the 2022-23 campaign. Houston, understandably, is looking for a “mammoth package” in exchange for the 2018 MVP.

It’s tough to imagine the Bucks swinging a blockbuster for Harden, though his addition theoretically would put Milwaukee in even better position to win an NBA championship, which could entice Giannis Antetokounmpo to stick around. The Bucks earlier in the offseason parted ways with multiple players, three first-round picks and arranged two pick swaps in order to acquire Jrue Holiday. The franchise probably isn’t a position to work out a trade that would be of even greater magnitude.

As for the Heat, Harden might not be an ideal fit in South Beach. Miami knows it can reach basketball’s biggest stage with its current group, and the addition of Harden potentially could tarnish the team’s chemistry and force the Heat into playing a brand of basketball it isn’t keen on.

Harden can keep on adding teams to his list, but it sure seems like he’s going to have to ride it out in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images