NBA Rumors: James Harden Now Fine With Trade To 76ers, Other Contenders

Maybe the Brooklyn Nets won’t be James Harden’s ultimate landing spot.

But it seems he’s still intent on making sure he doesn’t stay put.

Harden has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks now, though the Houston Rockets haven’t seem compelled to just move him for nothing — even as he stays away from training camp practices.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim McMahon, Harden now is at least open to a trade to a contending team, with the Philadelphia 76ers being specifically named.

“James Harden indicated to the Houston Rockets before the beginning of training camp that he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders, sources told ESPN. …

“After it was clear there was no traction in talks with the Nets, Harden expressed to the Rockets that he would be agreeable if a trade with the 76ers materialized, sources said. Harden also indicated that there could be other teams that fit his criteria for a preferred destination, a source said.”

Wojnarowski and McMahon also reported that there haven’t been “substantive” talks between the 76ers and Rockets.

The start of the NBA season is just over two weeks away though, so things will have to ramp up soon.

