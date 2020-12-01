NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Never Spoke With James Harden About Nets Trade

If the rumors about James Harden demanding a trade to the Brooklyn Nets are true, the Houston Rockets wing didn’t discuss it with his former teammate.

In a media availability Tuesday, Nets forward Kevin Durant denied speculation that he and Harden discussed joining forces once again in Brooklyn.

He did, however, acknowledge their friendship and the fact that he’d “heard the noise” about a potential trade. Durant, however, was focused on rehabbing from the Achilles tear he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. Not trying to play general manager.

“Anybody can make up a story that gets traction,” Durant said. “I was focused on rehab.”

Here’s the full interview, via ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth.

KD on the rumors about him talking to James Harden about playing with the Nets: pic.twitter.com/lIcCQEVOqz — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) December 1, 2020

James Harden reportedly isn’t the only player that wants out of Houston, as his co-star Russell Westbrook also was the center of trade rumors in mid-November.

Yet, no transaction has emerged from those rumblings. Probably because Houston is willing to let things get awkward with Harden and Westbrook if a worthy offer doesn’t present itself for the Rockets.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images