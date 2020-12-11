NBA Rumors: Latest James Harden Update As 76ers Remain ‘Most Likely’ Destination

If the Houston Rockets actually reach a point where they get rid of James Harden, it appears the Philadelphia 76ers are the likely destination.

For weeks now, Harden has been making clear he wants the Houston Rockets to trade him. His eye originally was on the Brooklyn Nets, but that rumor since has flamed out, with the Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat being rumored places he’d consider.

And according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, Philly is the frontrunner at the moment.

The Rockets insist (for now) they will not trade Harden. The Sixers insist (for now) they will not trade Ben Simmons



But sources say the familiarity between the front offices can ultimately defuse any lingering tension from Daryl Morey's departure from Houston to Philadelphia — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2020

Indeed, the Daryl Morey connection does make things interesting, but who knows if that’s actually enough to make a Harden trade come to fruition.

The season is now less than two weeks away though, so the Rockets will have to reach some sort of resolution soon if they want to keep this cloud from hanging over them.

