NBA Rumors: Multiple Rockets Players Facing Seven-Day Quarantine

The Houston Rockets’ COVID-19 situation just keeps getting messier.

A Rockets staff member tested positive for the virus Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, prompting new contact tracing efforts. This has left Eric Gordon’s availability in question for the team’s upcoming week of games.

A number of players reportedly are facing a seven-day quarantine including John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

This is just the latest wrinkle in the team’s latest coronavirus problems. The Rockets’ season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed Wednesday after Houston failed to produce enough eligible players for the game due largely to COVID-19.

The Rockets could face this problem once again should the previously mentioned players be deemed ineligible to play for seven days. This could lead to more postponed games in the next week should Houston not have enough players to compete for a second time.