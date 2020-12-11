NBA Rumors: Nets, Kyrie Irving Fined $25K Each For Violating League’s Media Rules

Kyrie Irving didn’t want to speak with the media, and now he cost himself and his team a pretty penny.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA has fined the Brooklyn Nets and Irving $25,000 each “for violating league rules governing media access.”

Irving also reportedly is considering taking part in a “media blackout” and not speak to anyone this season.

Charania provided more context as to why the league fined both the team and player.

Irving and the Nets organization each received the $25K fine. NBA says: "The fines result from Irving's refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability." https://t.co/lbsjFlHiFx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2020

Will this sway Irving into talking to the media? We wouldn’t bet on it, but only time will tell if he decides to address reporters or go through with his blackout.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images