NBA Rumors: These Four Rockets Players Must Quarantine Until Wednesday

The Houston Rockets apparently are going to be shorthanded the next few days.

Four players — John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones — have been ordered to quarantine after being deemed close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As a result, the quartet reportedly will miss Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers and Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. They may return to the court Wednesday, assuming they test negative for COVID-19 under league guidelines.

James Harden has been cleared to play his first game of the season in Portland after completing his mandated four-day quarantine Friday. He is one of just nine players available to play.

