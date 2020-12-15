NBA Rumors: What Rockets Want From 76ers In Possible James Harden Trade

Philadelphia reportedly is on James Harden’s list of preferred trade destinations.

But in order to acquire the superstar guard, the 76ers might need to deliver a king’s ransom to the Rockets.

Harden appears to want out of Houston, even after the Rockets swapped Russell Westbrook for John Wall. It’s long been reported the Rockets are looking for a haul in exchange for the 2018 MVP, which makes perfect sense given Harden’s caliber and contract situation.

In the case of the Sixers, Houston reportedly would demand one of Philadelphia’s franchise cornerstones as well as a trio of draft picks.

Re: Sixers-Harden negotiations: I'm told the Rockets have asked the Sixers for 3 first round picks in addition to Ben Simmons. As many others have reported, the Sixers so far have been unwilling to include Simmons in any proposals. — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) December 14, 2020

It’s not difficult to understand why Philadelphia wouldn’t be keen on moving Simmons. Harden, at present, is a better player than Simmons, and the latter’s shooting deficiencies are well-documented. But the 2016 No. 1 overall pick is only 24 years old and seemingly hasn’t even scratched the surface of his prime.

Simmons has a rare combination of size and play-making ability, and he and Joel Embiid have a chance to be among the league’s best tandems for years to come.

That said, let’s not forget Daryl Morey now is calling the shots in the City of Brotherly Love. Morey brought Harden to Houston back in 2012 and has never shied away from making a big move.

So, while it’s unlikely, a Harden-to-Philadelphia blockbuster probably shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images