NBA Southeast Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For All Five Teams

On paper, the Miami Heat are the team to beat in the NBA’s Southeast Division. And, in all likelihood, they will be atop the division standings by the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

But the rest of the division is nothing to snuff at. In fact, the Southeast features a few teams on the rise who, if things go their way, could challenge Miami for the top spot.

So, let’s dive into our Southeast Division preview:

Miami Heat

Key Additions: Maurice Harkless, Avery Bradley, Precious Achiuwa

Key Subtractions: Jae Crowder

2019-20 record: 44-29

Outlook: The conversation surrounding the Heat will dramatically change if they eventually execute a trade for James Harden, who might cost them Tyler Herro. But, for now, let’s assume that deal doesn’t happen.

In either scenario, the Heat are the favorites in the Southeast. The defending Eastern Conference champions are talented, well-coached and are perhaps the most well-rounded team in the conference. The addition of Avery Bradley should help offset the loss of Jae Crowder, who remains little more than an average NBA player.

If Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo stay healthy, Miami should be one of the best teams in the NBA.

Prediction: Finish first in the division with a 45-27 record

Atlanta Hawks

Key Additions: Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn, Onyeka Okongwu

Key Subtractions: DeAndre Bembry, Jeff Teague

2019-20 record: 20-47

Outlook: The Hawks very much are a team on the rise, but just how good can they be this season?

Trey Young blossomed into a star last season, but point guards of his size rarely are capable of leading teams on their own. So, the additions of Gallinari, Bogdanovic and Rondo should be huge for Young and his development. If Atlanta can get solid contributions from Okongwu, a center whom it took with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, it could be one of the surprise teams not just in the Southeast Division, but also in the Eastern Conference as a whole.

The Hawks will be good, but they’re not quite ready for primetime.

Prediction: Finish second in the division with a 36-36 record

Washington Wizards

Key Additions: Russell Westbrook, Trow Brown, Deni Avdija, Raul Neto, Cassius Winston

Key Subtractions: John Wall

2019-20 record: 25-47

Outlook: Westbrook is an upgrade over Wall, who can’t stay on the floor and has been overrated since college. Whether Westbrook and Bradley Beal can function well together remains a big question mark.

Ultimately, we’re not sold on that tandem, and we’re equally dubious about Washington’s bench. This feels like a campaign that that will serve as little more than to delay an inevitable rebuild.

Prediction: Finish third in the division with a 36-36 record

Orlando Magic

Key Additions: Cole Anthony, Chuma Okeke, Dwayne Bacon

Key Subtractions: D.J. Augustin

2019-20 record: 33-40

Outlook: We like the Magic, who squeaked into the playoffs last season and seemingly are poised to improve in the coming years.

However, we expect a regression from Orlando this year if for no other reason than many other teams in the East have significantly improved whereas the Magic largely stood pat in the offseason.

If Orlando wants to return to the postseason, Aaron Gordon will need to take his game to the next level. We’re not sure he has it in him — yet.

Prediction: Finish fourth in the division with a 32-40 record

Charlotte Hornets

Key Additions: LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Vernon Carey

Key Subtractions: Nicolas Batum, Dwayne Bacon, Willy Hernangomez

2019-20 record: 23-42

Outlook: Perhaps we’re not giving him enough credit, but Ball is not ready to be the face of a franchise, nor is he ready to be a major contributor in the NBA.

In addition to Ball, the Hornets will rely on Hayward, Devonte’ Graham, Miles Bridges and Terry Roizer to lead them to Eastern Conference relevancy. They all are good players, but the sum is not greater than the parts.

Charlotte might be a team to look out for in a couple years, but for now, its among the worst in its own division.

Prediction: Finish last in the division with a 24-48 record.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images