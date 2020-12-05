NBA Won’t Conduct Random Marijuana Tests Due To ‘Unusual Circumstances’

The NBA is doing away with one of its random drug tests for the 2020-21 season.

The league and its Players’ Association announced Friday random testing for marijuana will not happen.

“Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement, via ESPN.

This also was a policy when the NBA restarted this past summer in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The NBA season is slated to begin Dec. 22.