NBC Map Guru Steve Kornacki To Join ‘Football Night In America’ This Week

NBC’s election map guru is temporarily taking his talents to the NFL.

Steven Kornacki, who took the Internet by storm during the 2018 and 2020 election cycles with his analysis of nationwide electoral maps, has agreed to appear on NBC’s “Football Night in America” this week ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos contest on “Sunday Night Football.” He is expected to break down the NFL’s playoff picture as of Week 13.

Kornacki became a celebrity in his own right thanks to his in-depth coverage and analysis of recent election cycles in the United States of America.

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in 2006,” Kornacki said Thursday in a statement from NBC. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”

Kornacki, a Groton, Mass. native, has worked for NBC since 2012.