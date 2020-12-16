NESN To Air 19th Annual ‘Tradition’ Wednesday Night

The Sports Museum’s 19th annual “Tradition” will return to NESN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec.16.

The one-hour special will honor the four most iconic Boston championship teams of the 21st century, including the 2001 New England Patriots, 2004 Boston Red Sox, 2008 Boston Celtics and the 2011 Boston Bruins. Tom Caron and Jackie MacMullan will sit down with some of the stars and coaches on each team to relive some of their legendary moments.

Guests include:

2001 Patriots

Richard Seymour

Roman Phifer

Joe Andruzzi

2004 Red Sox

Terry Francona

Keith Foulke

Jason Varitek

2008 Celtics

Doc Rivers

Leon Powe

Kendrick Perkins

2011 Bruins

Zdeno Chara

Patrice Bergeron

Mark Recchi

Tune in Wednesday for exciting moments and interviews in this year’s “Tradition.” Follow us at @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit www.NESN.com/TheTradition for an inside look ahead of the event.

Thumbnail photo via NESN