The Boston Red Sox have a new pitcher in town.

Boston selected Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft on Thursday.

The 24-year-old spent the bulk of the 2019 Minor League Baseball season with the Class-AA Trenton Thunder whenn he recorded a 3.07 ERA across 14 starts.

NESN’s Guerin Austin dissected the move on Thursday night’s “NESN After Hours.”

