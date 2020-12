It may not have felt like Christmas Day in Boston, with warm temperatures and many families not getting together as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But New England’s professional sports teams and some athletes used their social media platforms to spread some holiday cheer anyways.

From Tristan Thompson’s first Christmas with Boston to one of Julian Edelman’s signature photoshops, here’s how teams and players wished fans a happy holidays throughout the day:

Wishing all of Red Sox Nation a safe & happy holiday! β€οΈπŸ’š pic.twitter.com/THsBKWNDKb — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 25, 2020

Playing on Christmas is something i’ll never take for granted. Truly a blessing! Happy holidays to everyone!!! — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) December 25, 2020

Some dude fell off my roof last night and I woke up like this? Can someone tell me what’s going on? #MerryChristmas πŸŽ πŸŽ„πŸŽ pic.twitter.com/6BKyqbo6XM — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 25, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox