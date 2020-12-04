Rockets Head Coach Believes James Harden ‘All In’ On Upcoming Season

The Rockets will look a bit different this season as they pursue an NBA title yet again.

Despite retaining James Harden for another season, the Rockets reportedly traded star Russell Westbrook to the Wizard in exchange for fellow point guard John Wall and a 2021 first-round draft pick. And Harden apparently prefers Wall over Westbrook at the moment.

In fact, the Rockets’ new head coach, Stephen Silas, believes Harden is committed to anything and everything this season.

“I’m confident that he will be all in,” Silas told reporters Friday, per the Associated Press. “That’s where I’m leaving it. As I said, I’ve given him the space to to do his thing. But I’m confident he’ll be here when we get started.”

Harden has averaged 29.6 points, 5.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in eight seasons with the Rockets. He’s been named an All-Star every year since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 on top of six All-NBA First Team nods and an MVP award in 2018.

Silas offered some thoughtful insight on Houston’s current situation regarding Harden’s future Friday.

“When stuff like this kind of happens, where there’s a little indecision and stuff going on, I kind of take a step back and allow guys some space,” Silas said. “So from my perspective, my communication has been I’m giving you space. And that’s kind of where it’s been as far as my communication with him. And guys like that need that.”

But he still has some love for Westbrook, too.

“If it weren’t for Russell Westbrook, I probably wouldn’t have this job,” Silas added. “So the fact that he vouched for me in the interview process was one of the first things that I thought of when the trade was made.”

Earlier this summer, rumors suggested Harden potentially was considering departing Houston alongside Westbrook, leaving the team reportedly concerned about the players’ future with the franchise. Harden wound up sticking around, while Westbrook headed for greener pastures in Washington.

The Rockets open up their regular season slate Dec. 23 against the Thunder at the Toyota Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Houston will host Westbrook and the Wizards for the first time Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images