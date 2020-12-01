New Video Shows Absurdity Of Chase Winovich’s Flop Against Cardinals

Chase Winovich fancies himself a pretty cool guy. And, honestly, all indications are he is just that, despite all his eccentricities.

However, during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots linebacker did something decidedly uncool on the football field.

Late in the first half at Gillette Stadium, Winovich submitted one of the more egregious flop attempts you ever will see. It was straight of the Marcus Smart playbook.

If you’re holding on to the belief that Winovich is a throwback football player, through and through, you might want to avert your eyes. Otherwise, check out the clip below.

It's over. This will never be topped.



Chase Winovich, ladies and gents. pic.twitter.com/0i8VkB8sXD — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) December 1, 2020

Shame, Chase Winovich. Shame.

Winovich’s flop was an ugly moment in what otherwise was another strong afternoon for the Patriots linebacker. He was one of the main reasons the Patriots emerged with a hard-fought — though completely unconvincing — victory.

