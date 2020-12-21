New York Post Shows Off Predictable Cover Bashing Jets After Win Vs. Rams

The New York Jets just can’t win.

The Jets earned their first victory of the season Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in a shocking Week 15 upset at SoFi Stadium.

It’s not all good news, though. New York’s win over LA hurts the Jets’ 2021 NFL Draft positioning, and specifically their chance at having the No. 1 overall pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars, also 1-13 on the season, have jumped the Jets on draft boards due to strength of schedule.

It means the Jaguars, not the Jets, are in line to have the opportunity to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, as you likely know, is widely regarded as the top prospect.

Anyway, the New York Post tweeted out their Monday sports cover, and in typical New York fashion bashed the Jets for the meaningless win.