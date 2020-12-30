Newcastle Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool head into 2021 with a three-point lead atop the Premier League standings after a goalless draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday.
The Reds were held for the second successive top-flight game, as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino saw their most promising chances stopped by Karl Darlow in the Magpies net.
Thiago Alcantara made his comeback at St. James’ Park, entering the action as a second-half substitute for his first appearance since mid-October.
But a winner did not materialize, though the champions nevertheless conclude their schedule for the calendar year sitting at the summit of the division.