NFL Insider Michael Lombardi Reacts To Patriots Win, Talks Moving Forward

The New England Patriots put on their most dominating performance of 2020 on Sunday.

New England entered its Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers one win away from getting back to .500, and earned it in impressive fashion with a 45-0 shutout victory.

With the 2020 NFL season quickly coming to a close, playoff spots are starting to get increasingly competitive, and the Patriots are right in the mix after their latest win.

NESN NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined “NESN After Hours” on Monday night to discuss the big win and discuss what the squad has to do moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images