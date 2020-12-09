NFL Odds: Here Are Three Betting Favorites To Avoid In Week 14

We don’t have much in the way of small talk this week.

After a Tuesday night conclusion, the NFL is into Week 14 and very much into the season’s stretch run. With that, here are three betting favorites you might want to avoid wagering on or picking in your pick ’em pools.

(-2.5) Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

It’s worth wondering just how healthy Kyler Murray is, right? The Cardinals QB has a paltry 74.2 passer rating over the last two weeks, which is a far cry from where he was earlier in the season. Those performances have come against two strong defenses (New England, Los Angeles Rams), but it doesn’t get a whole lot easier this week against a surprisingly good Giants defense. New York has to be feeling very good after limiting Russell Wilson and the Seahawks to 12 — 12! — points last week in Seattle. In fact, The Giants haven’t allowed more than 20 points since Week 8. Not so coincidentally, the Giants have won their last four games. According to reports, it sounds like Daniel Jones will be back under center. He had completed more than 67 percent of his passes, averaging more than 7.5 yards per attempt over a three-game stretch when he got hurt. The Giants are a live dog this week.

(-3.5) Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals

Have you seen the Cowboys lately? And is there a team against which Dallas should be favored on the road? The Bengals have been pretty competitive recently amid a brutal stretch facing Baltimore, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Tennesee, Pittsburgh, Washington, the Giants and Miami. Yes, most of those games were with Joe Burrow at quarterback. But the Bengals have been competitive the last two weeks. Offense is a problem, of course, but among the many reasons to avoid the Cowboys this week (or any week) is the defense. Even Cincinnati — which has averaged 40 rushing yards per game the last weeks — should be able to get it going on the ground after watching Baltimore torch Dallas for 294 yards on Tuesday night.

(-2.5) Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

This feels like one of a few stay-away games this week. There’s no denying Buffalo’s dominance Monday night against the 49ers. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll shined, and San Francisco had no chance. It shouldn’t be as easy this week, though. Pittsburgh obviously doesn’t look like the world-beater its record might indicate, but that defense is still very good. By EPA per play allowed, Pittsburgh has the best overall defense, passing defense and No. 8 rushing defense. It was clear Monday night Josh Allen can pick you apart when he has all day, but he shouldn’t have that luxury this week against the Steelers. There’s also reason to worry about the Bills’ rushing defense, which ranks 26th in EPA per play allowed. Adding to that challenge, the Steelers are expected to have James Conner back in the lineup this week. It’s hard to see Buffalo dictating the pace and dominating like it did in Week 13.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images