NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 14 Of Season

The 2020 NFL regular season is winding down, and there are playoff spots to be had.

While a handful of division winners are all but locked up, a few others feature tight races. The Wild Card spots in both conferences also are fairly up for grabs.

With this in mind, our three underdog picks this week all are teams that could significantly benefit from a Week 14 in order to strengthen their playoff hopes, or keep them alive.

(+5) New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

The Patriots are playing their best football of the season at the right time. New England’s full-fledged beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers marked Bill Belichick’s team’s fourth win in its last five games. The Patriots now are at 6-6, and they’ll remain in desperation mode when they visit the Rams on Thursday night.

LA ousted division rival Arizona in Week 14, but the Cardinals have been pretty lousy of late. Prior to that win, the Rams fell to the shorthanded San Francisco 49ers. In other words, New England might have more momentum going into this one than LA.