NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 13 Schedule

Trying to spice up your NFL viewing experience this weekend?

We might be able to help.

There are 15 games on the Week 13 docket, and we’re here to provide some insight and advice on each total.

Here are our over/under picks for every game on the latest slate. All totals are provided by consensus data.

Sunday, Dec. 6

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons — 45.5

With Taysom Hill under center, the Saints have shifted to being more of a run-heavy team. New Orleans’ defense, meanwhile, allowed a combined 12 points over its last two games, including only nine to Atlanta in Week 11.

Pick: UNDER

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans — 53.5

The Browns are riding a three-game win streak, but their offense hasn’t been overly impressive of late. Cleveland hasn’t eclipsed the 30-point threshold since late October.

Pick: UNDER

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears — 44.5

The Bears’ offense is a mess, and it seems like it’s going to stay that way regardless of who’s under center for Chicago. But we’re expecting the Lions to play with a spark in their first game since firing head coach Matt Patricia.

Pick: OVER

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins — 42.5

The Brandon Allen-led Bengals struggled mightily last week, scoring only 17 points against the New York Giants. We don’t see Cincy’s offense improving against a stout Dolphins defense.

Pick: UNDER

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings — 52

Nine of the Vikings’ 11 games this season reached a combined total of 50 points or more. A high-scoring affair should be expected against the Jaguars, who are allowing the third-most points per game.

Pick: OVER

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans — 51

The Colts are the better team in this divisional tilt, but the Texans arguably have the game’s best player. Indy might be able to contain Deshaun Watson initially, but Houston’s star quarterback probably will end up stuffing the stat sheet, even if it’s in garbage time.

Pick: OVER

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets — 47

The Raiders will be hungry to avenge their ugly loss to the Falcons. The Jets’ offense is nightmarish, but it could see a level of success against Las Vegas, which is allowing the fifth-most points per game.

Pick: OVER

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks — 46.5

The Seahawks’ offense hasn’t been as potent of late, as the unit has been held to 28 points or less in each of Seattle’s last three games. New York’s defense is pretty good, and the unit likely will play with an edge to make up for the absence of Daniel Jones.

Pick: UNDER

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals — 48.5

Both offenses will be looking to bounce back after ugly showings in Week 12. The winner of this game is a toss up, but we’re expecting plenty of points.

Pick: OVER

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers — 47.5

The Patriots have been subject to big plays this season, and Justin Herbert has plenty of weapons to air it out to. But the Chargers know how to lose games, so Cam Newton and Co. probably won’t face much trouble finding the end zone.

Pick: OVER

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers — 46.5

The Packers scored 31 points or more in three of their last four games. Green Bay, for the most part, has beat up on inferior opponents this season, so Aaron Rodgers and Co. should give have a big day at home against the struggling Eagles.

Pick: OVER

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — 50.5

The Broncos are expected to have an actual quarterback under center this weekend. These AFC West rivals combined for 59 points less than two months ago, and we’re expecting similar point production in their second meeting.

Pick: OVER

Monday, Dec. 7

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers — 43.5

Washington’s greatest strengths are its pass rush and pass defense. Ben Roethlisberger and Co. won’t be able to walk all over WFT, but the same obviously goes for Washington against Pittsburgh’s tenacious defense.

Pick: UNDER

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers — 48

The 49ers are strong against the pass, and their defense will need to rise up as San Francisco clings onto its slim playoff hopes. That said, Buffalo’s defense looked much-improved against a talented Chargers offense last week and the Bills will be on added rest.

Pick: UNDER

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens — TBD

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images