NFL Rumors: 49ers Sign Josh Rosen From Bucs As QB Struggles Continue

The fate of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2020 season is hanging in the balance, and the 49ers are planning accordingly.

San Francisco signed Josh Rosen off the Buccaneers practice squad Tuesday and added him to its active roster, according to ESPN’s Field Yates and Adam Schefter.

Yes, the Niners do have CJ Beathard as a potential weapon. And they apparently plan for it to stay that way, per ESPN.

But with Garoppolo on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain, practice squad QB Josh Johnson testing positive for COVID-19 and Nick Mullens also out with a sprained elbow (which might require Tommy John surgery, per head coach Kyle Shanahan), the team is looking for some help under center.

“Right now, (Garoppolo is) safe to go out to practice, which we’re only having a walk-through today, but it will be fun for him to throw the ball around a little bit,” Shanahan told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN. “But we’re going to be very safe with him this week. We’ll see next week, but I’d be very surprised if that changes.”

Considering the Niners have been eliminated from the playoffs, the thought about losing Garoppolo for the season isn’t necessarily the biggest gut-punch. San Fran looked promising to start the season, but Garoppolo’s predictable injury problems once again have thrown a wrench into his team’s plans.

Hopefully, though, Rosen will use this time to shine.

