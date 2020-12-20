NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Wants Out If Eagles Keep Jalen Hurts As Starter

There reportedly is a very real chance Carson Wentz becomes available this offseason.

The 2016 No. 2 pick has been relegated to backup duty as the Philadelphia Eagles see what they have in rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, whom they took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old Wentz, who just a couple years ago was considered one of the league’s rising starts, understandably isn’t happy about the situation.

In fact, should head coach Doug Pederson and the Eagles make it clear Hurts will be the starter next season, Wentz will want out of Philadelphia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Carson Wentz is not interested in being a backup quarterback and would want to move on from the Eagles if the current situation — with Jalen Hurts starting under center — continues in Philadelphia, sources connected to the team tell ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

“Although the Eagles’ quarterback situation remains fluid with three games left this season, Wentz is not pleased with the way events have unfolded in the organization, according to sources.”

Should Wentz shake free, expect him to be highly coveted around the NFL.

Added Schefter: “Philadelphia’s decision to bench Wentz for Hurts has garnered attention of other teams around the NFL, with some expected to inquire about Wentz’s availability in a trade, according to sources.”

Wentz is due $22 million next year and is under contract through the 2024 season.

In 12 starts this season, Wentz racked up 16 touchdown passes to go along with a league-high 15 interceptions.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images