NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Replace Anthony Lynn As Chargers Head Coach?

At this rate, it’s tough to imagine Anthony Lynn will be back as head coach of the Chargers for the 2021 NFL season.

If Los Angeles does, indeed, move on from Lynn during or after the current campaign, perhaps we should keep an eye on Josh McDaniels as a potential replacement.

Given the nature of his current deal, the Chargers either will need to extend or cut ties with Lynn in the offseason. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer labels the possibility of an extension as “unlikely,” which in turn suggests there’s a good chance a very appealing coaching job will become available in January.

Breer, as he explained in his latest mailbag, believes McDaniels could be in the mix to replace Lynn if the Bolts opt to make a change.

“One early name I’ve heard, along those lines, is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who’s developed non-first-rounders like Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and Matt Cassel into starting quarterbacks. Interestingly enough, in an interview with our old buddy Peter King before the draft, (Justin) Herbert raised McDaniels’s name.

“Asked by King who he was excited to meet at the combine, he answered, ‘Coach McDaniels with the Patriots. That’s a guy I’ve always watched, always looked up to. I love their offense.’ (They did wind up meeting.)”

As an offensive-minded coach, a promising quarterback likely would be a must for McDaniels if he were vying for a return to head coaching. The ceiling appears to be sky-high for Herbert, whose thrown for 3,015 yards with 23 touchdowns over his rookie season thus far. The Oregon product likely is bound for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in February.

McDaniels will have an up-close look at Herbert on Sunday. The Patriots will be in Los Angeles for a Week 13 matchup with the 3-8 Bolts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images