NFL Rumors: Here’s Why Dez Bryant Was On Field Before Ravens-Cowboys

What a mess.

Dez Bryant made his frustration known Tuesday night after a positive COVID-19 test just minutes before the Baltimore Ravens faced the Dallas Cowboys made him ineligible for a revenge game against his former team.

And while the wideout threatened to hang up his cleats for the rest of the season, the rest of the world was wondering why the heck he was allowed on the field for warmups.

The NFL’s COVID-19 policy states that any “presumptive positive” or “inconclusive” test result must be treated as though it were positive. Yet, Bryant was seen with his team and even hugging members of his old one before the tilt.

Make that make sense.