NFL Rumors: How Eagles Feel About Carson Wentz After Quarterback Change

The Philadelphia Eagles opted for a changing of the guard under center, but that doesn’t mean they’re prepared to completely move on from their original starter any time soon.

Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback during the Eagles’ Week 13 loss to the Packers. The rookie flashed some potential against Green Bay, and he was awarded starting duties for Philly’s Week 14 matchup with the NFC-leading New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, there’s belief Hurts could be the Eagles’ quarterback for the remainder of the campaign. Still, the franchise plans for Wentz to “be a major part of their team” moving forward per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Despite his struggles throughout this season, the Eagles still believe in Wentz, 27, as a player and a person, and they think he can return as the type of standout quarterback he once was, according to team sources,” Schefter wrote in a column published Sunday.

A source also told Schefter, “None of this changes the belief that people have in Carson.”

The fact of the matter is, the Eagles are kind of stuck with Wentz. The four-year extension the 27-year-old signed in June 2019 goes into effect next season when Wentz will earn a base salary of $15.4 million. The No. 2 overall pick from 2016 is set to earn $22 million, $20 million and $21 million over the final three years of the deal, respectively.

Those figures aren’t very gaudy when you’re dealing with a top-tier quarterback, but Wentz hasn’t been that since his sophomore season, which ultimately was derailed by a torn ACL. Wentz was OK in the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, but he showcased notable regression this season before he was replaced by Hurts.

Wentz probably isn’t a lost cause, but concern over whether he’ll ever return to elite form is warranted.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images