NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon Suffers Setback, Won’t Play, Practice Indefinitely

Josh Gordon’s path to sobriety has been anything but easy, and now he’s faced another setback.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL on Dec. 3 after being indefinitely suspended again in 2019.

Gordon has been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and has relapsed several times over the course of his career.

And it appears he’s hit another bump in the road.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Gordon “had a setback in his battle with substance abuse and now won’t be allowed to practice or play indefinitely.”

#Seahawks WR Josh Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse and now won’t be allowed to practice or play indefinitely, per sources. As @bcondotta reported, the NFL informed the team this morning Gordon hadn't complied with terms of his conditional reinstatement. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2020

The 29-year-old was back on the Seahawks’ active roster Dec. 21. Gordon still can be around his team, but cannot practice or play.

Just one day after Gordon returned to Seattle’s active roster, he's back where he was before: Allowed to be with the team, but not practice or play. The #Seahawks had cleared a roster spot to activate him Monday. All systems were go, until the new issue arose. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2020

We hope Gordon is able to get back on track and overcome whatever it is he is going through.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images