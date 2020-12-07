NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Generating ‘Buzz’ As Head Coaching Candidate

It’s that time of the year again.

Seemingly every season, we hear rumors of Josh McDaniels potentially leaving the Patriots to take a head coaching job. A few years ago, it was the Indianapolis Colts. Last year, it was the Cleveland Browns.

Rinse, repeat.

But is the 44-year-old finally ready to leave New England? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes so, and he sees the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential fit for McDaniels.

From Breer’s Monday Morning Quarterback column:

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels: He, Raheem Morris and Jim Caldwell are the three retreads garnering early buzz. The idea of McDaniels landing with the Chargers makes sense for reasons we laid out in last week’s mailbag. Also, at 45, I think McDaniels is ready to take his second shot, even if that second shot isn’t perfect.

.@AlbertBreer's MMQB column:



✅ Troff Left 77 Z Spear Takeoff

✅ Trevor Lawrence watch

✅ Colt McCoy, Alex Smith's neighbor in the hospital

✅ Devin McCourty's cleats

✅ AZ 49ers

✅ Baker Mayfield 📈

✅ Carson Wentz 📉

✅ Fred Warner Q&A

✅ Much morehttps://t.co/OndPh1N7sC — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 7, 2020

The Chargers have a ton of talent, most notably a quarterback in Justin Herbert who looks like the real deal. As such, they should be an attractive option for McDaniels.

Whether the longtime offensive coordinator ultimately will be wooed away from the house of Bill Belichick remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images