NFL Rumors: Julian Edelman Won’t Be Activated Off IR Ahead Of Dolphins Game

The New England Patriots are in legitimate must-win territory this weekend, and they’ll be facing that battle without Julian Edelman.

New England’s veteran wideout has been on injured reserve since Halloween after undergoing a procedure on his knee, but he returned to practice this week.

But according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, Edelman will not be activated off IR ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Conversely, Shilique Calhoun will be activated.

That’s a tough blow to the Patriots’ offense, but a blow it’s used to at this point.

Edelman’s 21-day window to get activated off IR opened Wednesday with his return to practice.

