NFL Rumors: League, NFLPA To Abandon Playoff Bubble Idea Despite Outbreaks

The NFL has dealt with some serious headaches by postponing a handful of games amid the COVID-19 season.

And despite breakouts experienced throughout its teams, the league apparently isn’t concerned with the virus impacting the postseason enough to set up play in bubbles.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed its clubs of the decision to abandon rumored plans for local bubbles through the postseason, and that players may only have to stay at the team hotel the night before a game.

“This decision is based upon an analysis of the frequency of positive cases in the league compared to the risk of significant spread among players and staff gathered for an extensive period of time at one hotel,” the NFL said in its memo.

Here’s the full statement:

The decision to forego local bubbles was jointly recommended by NFL and NFLPA medical experts based on COVID testing data. They’re happy with the numbers and sticking with what works.



Here’s the full memo, which also updates return to play protocols, etc. pic.twitter.com/GQxF0IF3jt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2020

It appears the NFL is happy with data from its COVID-19 protocols.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images