NFL Rumors: League Nixed Tom Brady And Bruce Arians’ Planned Golf Outing

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians had a date … until the NFL stepped in.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and head coach planned to bond over a golf outing during the team’s bye week, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. But the NFL nixed the plans, citing COVID-19 protocols.

From Rapoport’s column:

With a much-needed breather in Week 13 after two straight losses, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady had a plan to take advantage of the bye week — golf.

Despite all the public discussion about their relationship, the wondering about whether or not they get along, how the quarterback handles being called out by the coach, Arians and Brady clearly like each other enough to anticipate two or three days of bonding over golf at Tampa’s Old Memorial Golf Club, one of the state’s best. That was the thought, with the two of them scheduling 36 or 54 holes.

The only problem was that the league stepped in and nixed the idea, a source said. Gathering outside the facility is not allowed in the COVID-19 protocols. And so, golf was out, but self-scout was in.

Brady and Arians have been an imperfect fit this season, with the Buccaneers failing to live up to lofty preseason expectations. Those shortcomings, coupled with Arian’s public criticism of the 43-year-old quarterback, have led many to speculate about potential division between the two parties.

Perhaps Brady and Arians can take to the seas on Brady’s new boat once the NFL loosens its COVID-19 restrictions.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images