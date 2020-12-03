NFL Rumors: Patriots Claim Linebacker Off Waivers From Bucs

The New England Patriots are adding a new face to their linebacker room.

The Patriots on Thursday claimed linebacker Jack Cichy off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

If Cichy’s Tampa Bay tenure is any indication, he’ll likely contribute most on special teams for the Patriots. The Wisconsin product has played just seven defensive snaps since entering the NFL as a 2018 sixth-round draft pick but has logged 259 snaps in the kicking game.

Cichy, who’s listed at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, has struggled to stay healthy since his college days, suffering season-ending injuries in each of his last four seasons (pectoral, ACL, ACL, elbow). He also spent time on injured reserve with a hamstring ailment earlier this season.

Over his three NFL seasons, Cichy has appeared in just 15 games.