NFL Rumors: Patriots Host Draft-Bust Kicker For Free Agent Visit

The New England Patriots hosted much-maligned free agent kicker Roberto Aguayo for a visit this week, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Aguayo famously was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay but lasted just one season with the Buccaneers after going an NFL-worst 22-for-31 on field-goal attempts.

The Florida State product has not kicked in a regular-season game since his rookie year. He spent time on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad in 2017 and has been out of the league since losing a training camp competition with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

With Nick Folk, who beat out Aguayo for the Bucs job in 2017, enjoying a strong season, the Patriots do not have a pressing need at kicker. Folk has converted 25 of 27 field-goal tries this season and has not missed since Week 2.

The 36-year-old is on a one-year contract, however, leaving the Patriots’ plans for 2021 unclear.

New England also has 2020 fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser on its practice squad.

