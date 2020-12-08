NFL Rumors: Patriots Lose Receiver Isaiah Ford To Dolphins’ Practice Squad

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford reportedly is headed back to the Miami Dolphins.

Ford plans to sign with the Dolphins’ practice squad, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. The Patriots acquired Ford in a trade with the Dolphins on Nov. 3 but waived him Saturday. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he hoped to continue working with Ford, hinting that New England would sign the receiver to their practice squad. No such luck.

Ford elected to sign back with the Dolphins, who drafted him in 2017, instead.

The Patriots traded a conditional 2022 late-round pick to the Dolphins for Ford.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/.USA TODAY Sports Images